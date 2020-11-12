China hits U.S. officials with reciprocal sanctions

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying on Thursday announced a freeze on visa-free entry into Hong Kong and Macao for Americans with diplomatic passports. Sanctions will also extend to U.S. lawmakers, their staffers, employees of non-governmental organizations, and their family members over their intervention in Hong Kong affairs.

Why the restrictions? On Monday, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed a travel ban and asset freeze on 14 Chinese officials after China passed a national security law in Hong Kong and disqualified pro-democracy lawmakers on the territory. The United States has also reduced the visa duration for China’s ruling party members and their families. Hong Kong on Friday charged Jimmy Lai, publisher of a pro-democracy newspaper, with colluding with foreign forces and endangering national security.

