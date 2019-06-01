China: Former Interpol chief confessed to bribery

Former Interpol President Meng Hongwei confessed to accepting more than $2 million in bribes through his positions in Chinese government, according to a Chinese court on Thursday. The No. 1 Intermediate Court in Tianjin claimed Meng expressed regret for his actions at a hearing where he read his confession. A guilty verdict is almost assured. Meng became president of Interpol in 2016 and served as the head of the international police organization until his sudden disappearance in China in September 2018. When Interpol asked China where he was, Chinese authorities revealed they had taken him into custody.

The Chinese government under President Xi Jinping has charged more than 1 million officials with corruption in the past six years, according to Al Jazeera. Critics argue that the crackdown is a cover for removing Xi’s political enemies. Meng’s wife said she believes the Chinese government fabricated the bribery case for political reasons and doubts that the man Chinese TV called Meng was even her husband. Grace Meng still lives in Lyon, France, where Meng was stationed as Interpol chief. “No matter how they insult him or frame him, they can’t change the facts: He is worthy of his motherland, worthy of police honor, and worthy of the people who love him,” she said. “The international community will know the truth.”