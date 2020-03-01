China expels U.S. journalists

At least 13 journalists from The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal have 10 days to leave China. The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday ordered them to return their press passes and restricted them from semi-autonomous regions such as Macau and Hong Kong. The government also demanded written reports from the news outlets on staffing, finances, and property holdings.

What prompted the measure? China is escalating an ongoing dispute over press freedom. On Friday, the U.S. State Department effectively expelled about 60 journalists by limiting the number of visas allowed for China’s state-controlled media outlets. The United States cited China’s surveillance, harassment, and intimidation of foreign journalists as reasons for the restrictions.

Dig deeper: Read June Cheng’s report on China’s ongoing crackdown on dissent as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.