China delayed virus reporting

The COVID-19 crisis continues to wane in China, but new details suggest early failures worsened what would become a pandemic. Officials in Wuhan tried to resolve problems internally rather than use the national digital reporting system when the first cases of the new coronavirus emerged in the city, The New York Times reported on Sunday. Even after national officials got involved, local authorities only recorded patients with a known connection to the source of the outbreak, excluding vital information on how the virus spread among humans.

What’s happening in China now? On Monday, shops reopened in Wuhan and subway services resumed, although body temperature checkpoints remained in place at several spots in the city. Chinese officials on Monday reported four new deaths and 31 new cases, but only one of the cases was locally transmitted.

