China death toll revised up
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 4/17/20, 10:52 am
The official death toll in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, now stands at 3,869—a 50 percent increase from initial reports. Wuhan’s coronavirus headquarters blamed the undercount on deaths at home and at medical institutions outside its network. The revision, released Friday, raises China’s official total death toll to 4,632. Experts say Chinese officials are likely underreporting the number of deaths in the pandemic.
How is China recovering? Business operations are slowly resuming across the country. Official data released on Friday revealed that the Chinese economy shrank by 6.8 percent in the first quarter over last year. It’s the largest drop since 1967 during the first years of the Cultural Revolution, according to Iris Pang of ING.
Dig deeper: Read June Cheng’s report on earlier speculations about China’s real death toll.
AlanEPosted: Fri, 04/17/2020 10:00 pm
Think about this from the perspective of the Chinese. By admitting a trivially higher number of cases (nobody in the western world thinks this is even close to the number of Chinese cases), China seeks to regain some credibility with their own people and people of countries close in their orbit. It's something of a gamble, but it as much as admits that China was losing ground to the suspicions of their own people. It's not a piece of salesmanship for the western world; the target audience lies much closer than that.