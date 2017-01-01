China confirms detention of Hong Kong man

Protesters in Hong Kong on Wednesday demanded China release a detained employee of the British Consulate there. China acknowledged it was holding Simon Cheng Man-kit in the border city of Shenzhen on a 15-day administrative detention that began Aug. 8 for violating public order laws. The 28-year-old worked as a trade and investment officer at the consulate, where protesters hung posters of Cheng and chanted, “Save Simon now!”

Can the West demand his release? Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the detention is not a diplomatic concern since Cheng is a citizen of Hong Kong, not Britain. He urged the United Kingdom to “stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs.” The arrest follows months of pro-democracy protests in the territory. China has accused the United States and other Western nations of interference.

