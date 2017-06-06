China charges activist six months after detention

Chinese officials have charged a prominent human rights activist who disappeared six months ago with subversion of state power. Jiang Tianyong went missing in November 2016 after traveling to the city of Changsa in central China. Jiang’s wife, Jin Bianling, who now lives in the United States, told Reuters Jiang’s father received an official charge notice dated May 31. The notice stated the charges and confirmed authorities are holding Jiang in a detention center in Changsha. Jiang worked with international media and rights groups to draw attention to the fate of human rights lawyers in the country. China’s communist government uses subversion charges to try and silence activists who oppose the ruling party. Jin said she worries about Jiang’s treatment in custody and believes authorities might be coercing her husband to confess. The government has in recent months released activists facing grave charges, provided they admit to the charges and make public signs of submission to the government. Authorities last month released activists Xie Yand and Li Heping after they admitted to the charges against them.

