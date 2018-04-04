China announces new tariffs on U.S. products
by Kiley Crossland
Posted 4/04/18, 12:03 pm
China on Wednesday announced a proposed tariff hike on $50 billion of U.S. goods amid escalating U.S.-China trade disputes. The list of 106 products include soybeans—the biggest U.S. export to China—small aircraft, and cars. China’s tax agency said the start date for the 25 percent increase will depend on what President Donald Trump does about U.S. plans to raise duties on a similar amount of Chinese goods. “We are not in a trade war with China,” the president tweeted on Wednesday after China’s announcement, “that war was lost many years ago by the foolish, or incompetent, people who represented the U.S.” The U.S. stock market opened low on Wednesday after the announcement. But U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross pushed back on fears the tariff action will stunt trade and growth. “What we’re talking about on both sides is a fraction of 1 percent of both economies,” he said Wednesday morning.
OldMikePosted: Wed, 04/04/2018 02:14 pm
China buys our soybeans for, what, making food products? So now they will buy more from someone else and fewer from us. Net result for the Chinese is that some food products will go up in price.
It strikes me that the impact on Chinese citizens will hurt a lot more than the impact here on US farmers. And that impact on China’s people will also be felt much quicker than we feel the increase in prices of some manufactured items due to our tariffs on their steel and aluminum.
I think China has miscalculated.