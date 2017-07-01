China announces ban on North Korean goods

In response to UN sanctions against North Korea, China plans to cut off imports of the North’s coal, iron ore, and other goods, the government announced today. China, North Korea’s main trading partner, has become increasingly frustrated with leader Kim Jong Un’s threats to use nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles. Despite earlier reluctance to pressure the North Korean regime, China supported a UN Security Council ban on Aug. 5 on coal and other key goods worth about $1 billion. The Chinese customs agency said Monday it would stop processing the affected imports at midnight Sept. 5.