Children die from mystery illness in New York
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 5/11/20, 11:35 am
A condition that may be related to COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two young children and a teenager in New York. Physicians in the state have diagnosed at least 73 children with an inflammatory illness similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday. Most of the patients are toddlers or school-age children who develop swollen blood vessels and heart problems.
What is the connection to the coronavirus? All of the children had tested positive for COVID-19 or the antibodies, Cuomo said. But they did not show symptoms of the coronavirus upon hospitalization, and there is no proof the virus causes the syndrome. The condition also has surfaced in other states and Europe.
ROPosted: Mon, 05/11/2020 01:31 pm
My teenage daughter survived an inflammatory disease with nearly exact symptoms to this two years ago and it hit out of nowhere. God spared her life through a doctor who is a close friend and member of our small group who "happened" to be studying that exact condition. I am thankful for the national attention this is attracting. At the time, none of our pediatricians or the Pediatric ICU nurses/doctors at our Children's Hospital had any idea of what they were facing. I pray that pediatricians and doctors are able to recognize this quickly.