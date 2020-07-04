Child composes music for isolation

A 7-year-old Greek prodigy turned to music to relieve the burden of social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. Stelios Kerasidis’ “Isolation Waltz” had received more than 83,000 views on YouTube on Tuesday.

Who is this kid? The son of two pianists from Athens, Kerasidis has written two other compositions for his sisters, both of which received critical acclaim. He has performed at New York’s Carnegie Hall and London’s Royal Albert Hall and told The Guardian his favorite pianist is Canadian Glenn Gould. Greece went under full lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19 on March 23. As of Tuesday morning, the country reported 1,755 cases, 81 deaths, and 269 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University.

