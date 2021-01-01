Chiefs and Buccaneers advance to Super Bowl LV

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7 in Tampa, Fla. On Sunday, the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship and the Buccaneers defeated the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship. The Buccaneers will be the first team to play in its home stadium in a Super Bowl.

Who will lead the teams? This year’s Super Bowl will feature two superstar quarterbacks. The Buccaneers’ Tom Brady, 43, won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, and the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, 25, led Kansas City to a come-from-behind victory in last year’s Super Bowl over the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs and the Buccaneers played in November, with the Chiefs winning 27-24 in Tampa. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 22,000 fans will attend the Super Bowl. The NFL will give 7,500 tickets to vaccinated healthcare workers.

