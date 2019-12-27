Chiefs and 49ers head to Super Bowl LIV
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 1/20/20, 12:19 pm
Two NFL teams will return to the Super Bowl after long championship droughts. The Kansas City Chiefs secured their berth on Sunday by defeating the Tennessee Titans 35-24 to win the AFC championship, while the San Francisco 49ers earned their spot a few hours later by winning the NFC championship 37-20 over the Green Bay Packers. The Chiefs last competed in the Super Bowl 50 years ago, while the 49ers haven’t played in the title game in 25 years. The two teams will meet in Miami on Feb. 2.
Are there believers on the two teams? Both the Chiefs and 49ers have outspoken Christians among their players and executives. “I want to thank the Lord for blessing us; the glory belongs to Him,” Kansas City Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said at the postgame presentation of the Lamar Hunt Trophy, named in honor of his father. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also professes faith and in 2018 told the Faith + Family Sports Programming Network, “My faith has always been a big part of what I do. … I’ve grown up in church, and faith really helps you know why you’re playing the game and who you’re doing it for.” And San Francisco backup quarterback C.J. Beathard is an avid Bible reader.
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital’s managing editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Comments
SNPosted: Mon, 01/20/2020 05:08 pm
This article raises a couple of questions in my mind, maybe yours too. Does the 4th Commandment apply to professional football players (or to any of us anymore)? And are the believers on these teams (and those who watch them) outspoken enough Christians to keep the Sabbath day holy? Not according to this article. Perhaps it is outdated thinking that gathering with God's people for His worship on His day – though it might not grab headlines – might send a far more convincing message of robust faith and supreme commitment to Christ than suiting up, even (and especially) on Superbowl Sunday.
As Christians, we must not do evil that good may come. Instead, we must be people of principle. We must obey the Lord even when it might be inconvenient or costly. Principled evangelical obedience to God’s commandments will never gain the world’s smiles and applause. Never has.
Surely, we must ask: Where are the Eric Liddells today for whom talent and applause and worldly gain take a back seat to simply obeying the Lord? History will remember this Christian champion while the names on those team rosters – and the upcoming game itself – will be long forgotten. God honors those who honor Him.