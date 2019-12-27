Chiefs and 49ers head to Super Bowl LIV

Two NFL teams will return to the Super Bowl after long championship droughts. The Kansas City Chiefs secured their berth on Sunday by defeating the Tennessee Titans 35-24 to win the AFC championship, while the San Francisco 49ers earned their spot a few hours later by winning the NFC championship 37-20 over the Green Bay Packers. The Chiefs last competed in the Super Bowl 50 years ago, while the 49ers haven’t played in the title game in 25 years. The two teams will meet in Miami on Feb. 2.

Are there believers on the two teams? Both the Chiefs and 49ers have outspoken Christians among their players and executives. “I want to thank the Lord for blessing us; the glory belongs to Him,” Kansas City Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said at the postgame presentation of the Lamar Hunt Trophy, named in honor of his father. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also professes faith and in 2018 told the Faith + Family Sports Programming Network, “My faith has always been a big part of what I do. … I’ve grown up in church, and faith really helps you know why you’re playing the game and who you’re doing it for.” And San Francisco backup quarterback C.J. Beathard is an avid Bible reader.

Dig deeper: Read more from CBN News about the role faith plays in the lives of the Chiefs and 49ers.