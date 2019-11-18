Chick-fil-A ends donations that sparked protests
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 11/18/19, 12:36 pm
The Chick-fil-A Foundation will no longer support the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Salvation Army, which affirm a Biblical definition of marriage. The restaurant’s partnership with those groups fueled protests by those who label the company as anti-gay. The foundation said it would now focus its giving in the areas of education, homelessness, and hunger.
Does this satisfy Chick-fil-A’s critics? Many LGBT advocates welcomed the news, but some of the fast-food chain’s conservative and Christian customers said they felt betrayed. “Incredibly stupid move by Chick-fil-A,” blogger Matt Walsh tweeted. “They won’t appease the critics by caving but they might alienate some of their customers.” The foundation said its donations going forward could include faith-based or secular nonprofit groups. It also announced plans to support Covenant House, a ministry for homeless youth founded by a Catholic priest.
Dig deeper: Read previous WORLD coverage of LGBT activists’ attempts to shut down Chick-fil-A expansion.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital’s managing editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Comments
Rich277Posted: Mon, 11/18/2019 02:21 pm
So now, any money I would have spent at Chick Fil A will now be donated to the Salvation Army.
OldMikePosted: Mon, 11/18/2019 02:25 pm
Well, I’m disappointed by this decision, but I strongly believe this is the time to continue to support Chick-fil-A, rather than abandon them.
We all know, or should know, that the Salvation Army is doing amazing work for suffering people, both materially and spiritually. They need increased support from us too.
As the blogger cited in the article says, this appeasement won’t help. In fact, liberal critics will simply demand more and more, and giving in will result in loss of Chick-fil-A’s positive influence and Christian witness.
HawkdriverPosted: Mon, 11/18/2019 02:59 pm
Agreed.
HawkdriverPosted: Mon, 11/18/2019 02:58 pm
Chick-fil-a needs to take a lesson from the Boy Scouts, There is no appeasement, only compromise and destruction of any resemblence to Biblical Truth. We can not back down an inch from what the Word of God teaches, period.
MTJanetPosted: Mon, 11/18/2019 04:22 pm
An extremely unwise move by Chick-fil-A. They have shown more interest in mammon than in the Lord, which is the first betrayal. Secondly, this has damaged religious freedom and freedom of speech. What has been accomplished? Nothing - except our enemies have scored a point, emboldening them to push harder.
Big JimPosted: Mon, 11/18/2019 06:51 pm
I wonder if Chick-fil-A will now support any groups which affirm the Biblical definition of marriage?
Laura WPosted: Mon, 11/18/2019 07:09 pm
They'll probably try to find ones that are less vocal about it, anyway. It's unfortunate, but I find it rather hard to blame them, considering the pressure they're under. There is more than one way to be a Godly influence in our culture, so let's not be too quick to assume they've lost their way.
AlanEPosted: Mon, 11/18/2019 09:05 pm
I don't know that Chick-Fil-A is obligated to donate to anyone. And I really don't know to what extent they are obligated to reveal whom they do donate to. Nevertheless, it feels very much like CFA has decided to listen and take direction from the folks who see the world through a very different prism. It feels a lot like they're going out looking for approval from all the wrong places. It's a bad idea for teenage kids, and it sure seems like a bad idea for a restaurant that formerly enjoyed nearly unqualified support from a large segment of the community. I don't know whether to wish them well, feel betrayed, or just what. But, I won't be paying the price (which always was a little on the side of high for fast food) to eat there nearly as often any longer. They just sacrificed my default reason to go there as opposed to someplace else.
Much more a case of disappointment than anger.
TWHPosted: Mon, 11/18/2019 09:04 pm
Chick-fil-A has made the judgment that Biblical values are bad for business, throwing two Christian organizatons to the wolves in the process. I will make my future fast-food decisions with that in mind.
OldMikePosted: Mon, 11/18/2019 09:09 pm
MTJanet, I don’t see this as a money-driven decision. Everything I’ve read is that the chain is already hugely successful, and that LGBT anger at Chick-fil-A has driven masses of Christians to support CfA.
I wonder if they have not simply wearied of the constant anger and condemnation from the left, not to mention, that their thousands of young employees are quite likely abused by their liberal acquaintances simply because they work there.
And despite the founders’ beliefs that gay marriage is wrong, I understand neither the Cathys nor any others in CfA leadership are bigots, nor is it likely many franchisees, managers, or employees are. And one does just get tired of having to put up with lefties constantly screeching “Bigot! Racist!” at you.
TWHPosted: Mon, 11/18/2019 09:20 pm
It's important to remember that we aren't talking about wild-eyed radical groups that the LGBT lobby wants to destroy. Where does this put The Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes? The fury is going to turn towards them until they give in. And acceptance is no longer enough; celebration will be required. They will be abused until they are regularly marching in Pride Parades.
Cyborg3Posted: Tue, 11/19/2019 01:00 am
Chick-fil-A is making a big mistake for there are a large segment of their customers who go to the restaurant because they stand up to the radical left. Many, like myself, will go less often and that will cause the company to see a major hit to their pocket book!