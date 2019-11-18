Chick-fil-A ends donations that sparked protests

The Chick-fil-A Foundation will no longer support the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Salvation Army, which affirm a Biblical definition of marriage. The restaurant’s partnership with those groups fueled protests by those who label the company as anti-gay. The foundation said it would now focus its giving in the areas of education, homelessness, and hunger.

Does this satisfy Chick-fil-A’s critics? Many LGBT advocates welcomed the news, but some of the fast-food chain’s conservative and Christian customers said they felt betrayed. “Incredibly stupid move by Chick-fil-A,” blogger Matt Walsh tweeted. “They won’t appease the critics by caving but they might alienate some of their customers.” The foundation said its donations going forward could include faith-based or secular nonprofit groups. It also announced plans to support Covenant House, a ministry for homeless youth founded by a Catholic priest.

