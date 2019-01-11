Chicago teachers strike ends

More than 300,000 Chicago students headed back to class on Friday after an 11-day work stoppage by teachers. The Chicago Teachers Union agreed on a labor contract with the school district on Thursday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced. The union’s 25,000 members went on strike on Oct. 17.

Did the teachers get what they wanted? The mayor did not release details of the tentative agreement. But a broad outline included a 16 percent raise for teachers over five years, a new committee to investigate and enforce classroom size limits, and more funding for school social workers and nurses.

