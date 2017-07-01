Chicago shooting footage goes public

An attorney for Adam Toledo’s family said the body camera video released on Thursday showed the 13-year-old complying with Officer Eric Stillman’s commands when Stillman shot him on March 29. The shaky video shows Toledo running from the Chicago police officer and then turning and raising his hands as the officer fires his gun. The video also shows Stillman immediately calling for an ambulance and providing first aid. Police say they recovered the gun Toledo was holding behind the fence, and video from another angle appears to show Toledo tossing something into that area before he turns.

How have people responded to the video? Stillman’s lawyer Tim Grace said the officer was “faced with a life threatening and deadly force situation” and had no choice. Attorney Adeena Weiss-Ortiz emphasized to reporters that Toledo was not holding a gun when Stillman fired. Toledo’s family called for crowds to express support without violence. Small groups of protesters gathered outside the police station and marched in Chicago on Thursday night. More protests were planned for Friday.

