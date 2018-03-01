Chemical weapons team arrives in Douma

International inspectors on Tuesday arrived in the Syrian town of Douma where first responders and residents reported a chemical attack earlier this month. The team from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons had waited in the Syrian capital since Saturday for permission from Syrian and Russian authorities to enter Douma. Syrian activists accused government troops of staging the April 7 chemical attack that killed at least 40 people. The Syrian government and Russia both deny responsibility for the attack, which triggered retaliatory U.S.-led airstrikes on Syria over the weekend. The inspection team hopes to collect evidence to confirm the attack’s origin and the chemical agent used.