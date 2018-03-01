Chemical weapons inspectors finally collect samples in Douma

A chemical weapons team on Saturday collected samples from the Syrian town of Douma, where residents reported what appeared to be a chlorine gas attack earlier this month. The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) confirmed the team collected samples for testing. The agency said it will “consider future steps, including another possible visit to Douma.” OPCW will draft a report based on its findings “as well as other information and materials collected by the team.” Inspectors arrived in Syria’s capital, Damascus, after the April 7 attack that killed at least 40 people. They faced delays as they awaited authorization to enter Douma. The group further delayed its mission after a United Nations security team came under attack as it visited Douma to see if it was safe for the inspectors to do their work.