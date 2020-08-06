Chauvin appears in court

A Hennepin County, Minn., judge set bail at $1 million with conditions for the officer charged with murdering George Floyd. Derek Chauvin appeared in court via closed-circuit television on Monday afternoon from state prison in Oakdale, Minn. He faces charges of second-degree murder without intent, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. Floyd died two weeks ago after Chauvin knelt on his neck while attempting to arrest him. Chauvin’s next court appearance is June 29.

What’s next for law enforcement in Minneapolis and elsewhere? A veto-proof majority of the members of the city council pledged on Sunday to support the eventual disbanding of the Minneapolis Police Department. In Washington, House and Senate Democrats proposed the Justice in Policing Act on Monday, a bill that would make prosecution of police officers easier and create a registry for police misconduct.

