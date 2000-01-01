Charter plane crashes in Mumbai

At least six people died Thursday when a chartered plane crashed in Mumbai, India. Police said the plane went down on open land at the construction site of a multistory building in Ghatkopar district, a congested suburb in eastern Mumbai. Press Trust of India reported the casualties included two pilots and two flight engineers. Two people on the ground also died when the plane crashed. The news agency reported the 12-seat Beechcraft King Air C90 crashed after it set off from Mumbai’s Juhu airstrip on a test flight. Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu called for an investigation into the crash.