Charlottesville driver pleads guilty to hate crimes
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 3/27/19, 04:48 pm
A man convicted on state murder charges in a deadly car attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia in 2017 pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal hate crime charges. A Virginia jury previously found James Alex Fields Jr. of Maumee, Ohio, guilty of intentionally plowing his car into a crowd of people at the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 12, 2017, injuring more than 30 people and killing anti-racism activist Heather Heyer. He pleaded guilty Wednesday to 29 of 30 federal charges, excluding one count that carried a potential death penalty.
The rally drew hundreds of white nationalists to Charlottesville to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Hundreds more turned out to protest against the white nationalists. Jurors in Fields’ state trial recommended a life sentence plus 419 years, although a judge still has to decide on the punishment. Sentencing is scheduled for July 15 in the state case and July 3 in the federal case against Fields.
Read more from The Sift
XionPosted: Wed, 03/27/2019 06:24 pm
Everyone agrees that Fields is guilty and deserves full justice. It may even be an act of terror if it was premeditated. It is not a political issue. What cannot be discussed with level heads is whether having confederate statues or flags or anything else in public is not also a hate crime. That was the point Trump was trying to make when he was also accused of hate and bigotry for saying that both sides had a point. For that reasonable argument, he will always be called a racist white supremicist bigot.