Charges pending against limo company operator

New York State Police on Wednesday arrested the operator of the limousine company involved in Saturday’s deadly crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York. Officers took Prestige Limousine operator Nauman Hussain into custody following a traffic stop, and charges are pending, according to a press release. It is not clear if the arrest is related to the crash investigation.

The limousine involved in Saturday’s accident ran a stop sign at a T-intersection and crashed into a parked SUV, killing all 18 people in the limo and two pedestrians. The limo had recently failed an inspection and should not have been on the road, New York Gov. Mario Cuomo said on Monday. The company has insisted it corrected the issue found in the inspection. Kim Lisinicchia, the wife of the limo driver killed in the crash, told CBS News Wednesday that her husband, Scott, had often expressed concern about the company’s vehicles he was given to drive.