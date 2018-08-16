Change from within

Prison reform activists are celebrating a national prison strike to improve wages and living conditions for inmates, but officials in several states deny the strike is happening.

Strike organizers want to draw attention to problems with U.S. prisons like low wages, insufficient medical care, poor nutrition, and overuse of solitary confinement as punishment. “These men and women are demanding humane living conditions, access to rehabilitation, sentencing reform and the end of modern day slavery,” wrote Amani Sawari, a spokeswomen for the strikers.

Jailhouse Lawyers Speak, a group of activist inmates, initially called for a prison strike next year, according to The Marshall Project. But JLS moved the strike up after an April riot at the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, S.C., left seven inmates dead. The strike was planned to start on Aug. 21 and end on Sept. 9.

Prison reform activists report that pockets of prisoners in multiple states and in Canada are going on hunger strikes, refusing to report for work duties, and boycotting prison commissaries. Supporters have used social media to express solidarity with the inmates.

But verifying what’s actually happening inside prisons is incredibly difficult. Prison officials in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, New York, and South Carolina, where protest activity had been reported or rumored to have occurred, said everything was fine at their prisons, The New York Times reported.

“It’s clear that prison officials are doing all that they can to suppress strike actions and prisoners organizing,” wrote Sawari, adding that organizers outside of prisons counted this effort as a success. “This first week of the strike has just come to an end and we have seen a substantial wave of success. The mainstream media attention on the strike has been monumentally greater than we have ever seen in the past.”

The strike also brings together activists for prison reform and immigration: Sawari reported that at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Wash., which holds immigrant detainees, a handful of inmates had been on a hunger strike for more than a week.