Cerebral controversies in brain science

Scientists have long known structural differences exist between the brains of males and females. But for the first time, researchers have discovered differences in the brain anatomy of men and women that appear directly linked to sex chromosomes. Though the study—published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on Aug. 4—does not prove sex chromosomes cause differences in brain structure, it does suggest some differences may come hardwired at birth.

Armin Raznahan and his research team did not set out to study the differences between men and women. They were exploring why people with sex chromosome abnormalities have a greater risk of certain developmental disorders. “If we can understand the biology of sex better, maybe those pathways are going to help us understand what is happening to put a person at risk of manifesting symptoms of autism spectrum disorder, for example,” Raznahan told Wired magazine.

The researchers studied brain scans of more than 1,000 people from the United States and the United Kingdom. They found men tend to have more gray matter in parts of the occipital lobe, associated with vision, and in the amygdala and hippocampus, which are connected to emotion and memory. Women had more gray matter in parts of the prefrontal cortex associated with decision making and self-control, as well as a region associated with functions such as emotion and taste.

As with most studies that explore sex differences in brain anatomy, Raznahan’s research sparked controversy. Lise Eliot, a professor of neuroscience at Rosalind Franklin University, believes brain differences between men and women are a myth. She fears research like this will “validate the fixed, hardwired, God-given—however you want to put it—differences between the sexes so that we can get over this idea of real equality,” she told Wired.

Eliot claims that a correlation between sex chromosomes and the sizes of various brain structures does not mean the chromosomes caused those differences. She suggested environmental factors such as societal gender expectations and different psychological stressors could cause the changes.

Raznahan’s team said it’s unclear whether these brain differences mean anything in terms of psychology or behavior, but they think an environmental explanation is unlikely.

William Struthers, a neuroscience professor at Wheaton College, noted that the book of Genesis says God made humans in His image, male and female. He said that indicates God created men and women as biologically different, but it doesn’t have to mean they don’t have equal value: “We should celebrate the differences between men and women rather than denigrate them.”

Our biology, the environment in which we live, and the choices we make all play a role in the anatomy of our brain, Struthers added, noting that the brain “is an organ, so it does have a physical, hardwired nature to it. But it is also the organ that is engaging with the culture and is designed to adapt and change.”