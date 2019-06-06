Census controversy

WASHINGTON—The controversy over a decision to add a question about citizenship to the 2020 census has dominated the news coming out of the nation’s capital this week. Critics say the change was designed to provide an electoral advantage to white Republicans, while the Trump administration claims it is just trying to enforce voting laws.

The latest dust-up occurred Wednesday, when the House Oversight Committee voted to hold Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Attorney General William Barr in contempt for refusing to testify about the change to the once-a-decade survey. The committee’s resolution passed largely along party lines—with the exception of Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., who crossed the aisle in the 24-15 vote—and cites what Democrats say is evidence that the Trump administration lied about why it decided to include the new question.

Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md., said he tried to work with the White House before moving forward with a contempt vote, but “they delayed, dissembled, and degraded our committee’s efforts to conduct this investigation and fulfill our responsibilities under the Constitution.” He called it “part of a strategy” to obstruct congressional oversight powers.

The committee highlighted evidence it said shows officials discussed the matter even before Trump took office. That contradicts Ross’ claims that he sought to add the question at the behest of the Justice Department in order to enforce the Voting Rights Act.

The full House of Representatives now needs to vote on whether to hold Ross and Barr in contempt, but under a separate measure passed this week, committee chairs can take direct legal action against officials who don’t cooperate with subpoenas.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration said Wednesday it would exert executive privilege in order to keep documents related to the census question from Congress.

The fate of the census question itself is awaiting a decision from the U.S. Supreme Court, which heard arguments on the case in April. A decision is expected by the end of the month, in time for the Census Bureau to proceed with preparations for the 2020 survey.

The District of Columbia, 18 states, and multiple cities are challenging the new question, arguing fewer immigrants will complete the survey out of fear of revealing their immigration status to authorities.

A Harvard University study estimated that asking respondents about their citizenship would result in 6 million fewer Hispanics responding to the census. The Washington Post concluded the undercount would result in a loss of congressional representation in states like Texas and California, while giving states such as Ohio and Alabama more representation. The result would also affect the allocation of billions of dollars for federal programs like Medicaid that are determined based on state population.

In a motion to the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York, the American Civil Liberties Union contended that new evidence shows Republican redistricting specialist Thomas Hofeller “played a significant role in orchestrating the addition of the citizenship question to the 2020 Decennial Census in order to create a structural electoral advantage for, in his own words, ‘Republicans and Non-Hispanic Whites,’ and that Petitioners obscured his role through affirmative misrepresentations.”

The Trump administration dismissed the claims as an “11th hour campaign” to derail the case based on conjecture.

“There is no smoking gun here; only smoke and mirrors,” the Justice Department wrote in a court filing.

A District Court judge held a hearing on the new claim last week but declined to weigh in before the Supreme Court rules on the broader issue.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Census Bureau said it began testing this week the effects of asking respondents about their citizenship.