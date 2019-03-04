Censored by association

Cambridge University abruptly disinvited Canadian psychologist and conservative YouTube star Jordan Peterson from an upcoming fellowship late last month. The self-described “professor against political correctness” had planned a two-month stint at Cambridge’s Faculty of Divinity, which would have included numerous public lectures on the Bible’s book of Exodus.

The scheduled visit triggered controversy and protests among students and professors at the British university. Many complaints centered on Peterson’s known refusal to use alternative pronouns in referring to transgender individuals—an issue that arose initially in 2016 when he spoke out against a Canadian anti-discrimination bill that Peterson argued would infringe on his free speech.

But according to Cambridge, it was not Peterson’s own views that lost him the fellowship, but those of a fan with whom he had his picture taken.

Vice Chancellor Stephen J. Toope in a statement last week said the administration made its decision based on the picture taken in February, of Peterson with a New Zealand fan wearing a black T-shirt reading, “I’m a Proud ISLAMAPHOBE.”

After a white supremacist attacked two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, on March 15, some bookstores in the country stopped carrying Peterson’s books because of the anti-Muslim sentiments of some of his fans.

Toope said the photo of Peterson with the fan in the black T-shirt amounted to Peterson’s endorsement by association of the message.

“For a university, anything that detracts from the free expression of ideas is just not acceptable,” Toope said. “Robust debate can scarcely occur, for example, when some members of the community are made to feel personally attacked, not for their ideas but for their very identity.”

Cambridge’s post sparked debate on social media questioning the fairness of holding an author accountable for what his fan was wearing when requesting a photo.

“There are many, many good reasons for Cambridge University to withdraw its offer to Jordan Peterson but this ain’t it,” tweeted Mehdi Hasan, an anchor for several English language shows on Al Jazeera. “I mean, I’ve taken hundreds, thousands, of pix at events with, fans, admirers, [random people], etc., and I can honestly say I had no idea what most of their shirts said.”

Peterson planned to model his Exodus lectures for Cambridge after a series of talks he gave about the psychological significance of the book of Genesis. Peterson said that series of lectures, delivered in Toronto, received more YouTube hits and podcast downloads than any of his other online content. Peterson does not profess faith in Jesus Christ, but he values the Bible and religious belief for the stability they can bring to society.

“It matters whether people around the world understand these ancient stories. It deeply matters,” he wrote in a blog post after Cambridge rescinded his fellowship. “We are becoming unmoored, because we no longer share the structure these stories undergird.”

Peterson also criticized Cambridge for deciding that “kowtowing to an ill-informed, ignorant, and ideologically-addled mob trumped participating in an extensive online experiment in mass Christian and psychological education.”

In the end, Cambridge will miss out on Peterson’s residency, but the world will not. He plans to share the Exodus lectures on his YouTube channel, which boasts nearly 2 million subscribers.