Celebrity sickness

Quarantine TV binges
With much of the country mandated to stay home to stop the spread of the coronavirus, TV and internet usage continues to surge—a boon for networks and streaming platforms, though not necessarily for advertisers.
Fifteen network programs reached season-high viewership the week of March 15–21, led by 10 million viewers for NBC’s The Voice, up a million from its prior record. Popular shows on Fox (The Masked Singer), CBS (The Neighborhood), and ABC (Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19) all scored season viewing highs.
Children and teen viewers have increased by about 20 percent, indicating families might be gathering around the TV to watch programs together. Family sitcoms like Bless This Mess boasted some of the season’s highest viewing.
So far, the large upticks in viewing aren’t generating greater ad revenue, as sectors of the economy remain at a standstill. SpotX Inc., an online advertising platform, announced decreases of more than 70 percent in travel, hospitality, and real estate ad spending the week of March 16–22 compared to the week before.
That could mean big gains for streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon, which depend on subscriber revenue rather than advertising. Streaming usage rose 12 percent last week compared to the previous week. In Europe, the increase in traffic caused services to decrease video resolution to alleviate congestion on the internet.
Already, Netflix reports record streaming from homebound U.S. citizens. LightShed Partners, a technology and media research firm, said Netflix may see a 40 percent increase in membership in the first quarter alone.
“We’re … trying to make that stay-home experience a little more bearable … a little more enjoyable, even, and give families something to gather around,” Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, said. —Sharon Dierberger