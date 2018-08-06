Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain dies

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain died Friday of an apparent suicide. Fellow chef Eric Ripert found Bourdain in his hotel room in Strasbourg, France, where he was filming an episode for his CNN television program, Parts Unknown. CNN confirmed the news but offered no details. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller,” the network said in a statement. “His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much.” Bourdain, who was 61, was twice divorced and had a daughter from his second marriage. He became well-known in 2000 when he published his best-selling book, Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly.