Cease-fire violations in Syria continue

SYRIA: Turkish forces continue to fire on Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces as they pull out from Ras al-Ain, with reports of at least one SDF soldier wounded on Monday. Violations of the U.S.-orchestrated cease-fire agreement have been continuous. The SDF commander said Sunday that cease-fire violations included “ethnic cleansing.” President Donald Trump has indicated he may bow to Pentagon requests to leave U.S. forces numbering several hundred in Tanf at the Iraqi border outside the cease-fire zone.

LEBANON: Hundreds of thousands of protesters in a country of 4.5 million continue to turn out in Beirut and other cities, despite a speech Monday by Prime Minister Saad Hariri and reforms passed by his Cabinet. As Lebanon, once nearly evenly divided between Christians and Muslims with a shared government, has come increasingly under domination by Hezbollah and its Shiite supporters, discontent over corruption and the economy has deepened.

CHILE: A state of emergency went into effect in Santiago and five provinces as eight deaths were reported Sunday and violent protests against government gained momentum.

ALGERIA: The latest church closure order brings to 11 the number of churches closed this month.

HAITI: Trash is piling up in Port-au-Prince, gas shortages are widening, as Haitians said conflict between President Jovenel Moïse and a surging opposition is the worst unrest they’ve witnessed.

ISRAEL: A long-buried street leading to the Jewish Temple in Jerusalem was possibly the work of Pontius Pilate, archaeologists have discovered, not King Herod the Great.

MIDWAY ATOLL: Halfway between the United States and Japan in the deep Pacific, explorers have located the Japanese aircraft carrier Kaga and other vessels from the Battle of Midway.

