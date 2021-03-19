CDC revamps coronavirus classroom rules

Desks only need to be 3 feet apart if students are in masks, and they don’t need to have plastic shields, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday in its updated guidance for schools. The change will allow schools to accommodate more children per classroom, making reopening easier.

How are vaccination efforts going? President Joe Biden said healthcare workers on Friday were set to meet his goal of administering 100 million COVID-19 shots to Americans within his first 100 days in office. By his inauguration, 20 million Americans were already vaccinated, and a million people were receiving shots each day. Nearly 42 million people, or 12.6 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. Biden said on Thursday he anticipates the country will have enough vaccines for every American adult within 10 weeks.

