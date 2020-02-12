CDC repeats holiday advice

Americans who choose to travel for Christmas should consider getting tested for the coronavirus a few days before leaving and after coming back, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday. But the agency also repeated what it said about Thanksgiving: The best way to slow the spread of the virus is to stay home. Nearly 1.2 million Americans passed through U.S. airports on Sunday anyway.

Any other tips? The CDC is expected to shorten the recommended quarantine time for those exposed to COVID-19. The new guidelines will allow people to resume normal activity after 10 days. The timeframe goes down to seven days for people who test negative for the virus. Since the onset of the pandemic, the CDC has recommended a 14-day quarantine after exposure.

Dig deeper: Read Jenny Lind Schmitt’s report about what “lockdown lite” looks like in Europe.