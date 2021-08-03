CDC releases guidelines for vaccinated people

Americans who have received a full immunization against COVID-19 can gather indoors without masks or social distancing. After delaying for a few days, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday laid out safety guidance for people who have gotten a vaccine for the coronavirus.

What can we expect? The agency asked immunized people to continue to wear masks, avoid large crowds, and practice social distancing in public to protect those who hadn’t gotten a shot yet. But the report made allowances for vaccinated people to see others who are at low risk of the disease, such as immunized grandparents visiting healthy grandchildren. A person is fully immunized two weeks after the last required dose—a category that includes about 9 percent of the U.S. population.

Dig deeper: Read John Dawson’s report in Beginnings on how Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine compares to the two-dose options available in the United States.