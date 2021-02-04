CDC OKs travel for fully vaccinated people

Air travel in the United States picked back up in recent weeks, with more than 1 million passengers daily going through U.S. airports. Domestic travelers now have the blessing of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—if they are two weeks past receiving the last required dose of a COVID-19 shot.

What if you’re not fully vaccinated? The guidelines released Friday recommend people who have not received one of the approved vaccines get tested for the coronavirus one to three days before the trip and three to five days after. Those people should also stay home and quarantine for seven days after travel, even if their COVID-19 test is negative, the CDC said. People who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine or get tested. According to the CDC, more than 100 million people in the United States, or about 30 percent of the population, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 shot.

