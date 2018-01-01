CDC: New cases of paralyzing disease

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 10 new cases of a mysterious, Polio-like illness that paralyzes children. The CDC describes Acute Flaccid Myelitis as a rare but serious condition that affects the nervous system, seizing the area of the spinal cord called gray matter and causing the muscles and reflexes in the body to weaken. The new cases of AFM bring this year’s total to 72, spread across 24 different states. Most people who contract the disease experience sudden arm or leg weakness and a loss of muscle tone and reflexes. Some also have trouble moving their eyes, drooping eyelids, difficulty swallowing, or slurred speech. The most severe symptom can be respiratory failure, requiring a breathing machine. Doctors are urging parents to be sure children’s vaccinations are up to date and teach them to wash their hands regularly.