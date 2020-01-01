CDC issues Thanksgiving guidance

The United States has recorded more than 1 million new COVID-19 cases in the past week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday asked Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving or spend the holiday with people outside their households. The agency also listed safety recommendations such as social distancing, meeting outdoors, and having just one person serving food at gatherings that do go forward.

How’s the economy doing? New applications for unemployment benefits are on the rise again as governors impose tighter COVID-19 restrictions. For the first time in five weeks, the number was higher than the week before. Thursday’s job report from the Labor Department found that 742,000 Americans requested jobless benefits last week.

Dig deeper: Read John Dawson’s report in Beginnings about the declining COVID-19 death rate.