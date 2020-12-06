CDC issues everyday safety guidelines

Even elbow bumps could spread the coronavirus, according to new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency on Friday released a new document with more specific advice to avoid catching COVID-19 in various settings such as visiting restaurants, going to the bank, hosting cookouts, or traveling overnight. Earlier guidelines were more general, like the 6-foot social distancing rule and a stay-at-home advisory, but the CDC decided to give more detailed advice as states begin to reopen.

What are some of the new tips? The CDC recommends washing hands before and after entering a restaurant and avoiding valet services. The agency discourages any physical contact, including high-fives and elbow bumps, between people who don’t live together. Using the stairs rather than the elevator is better in hotels, and guests should bring their own food to cookouts, according to the guidelines.

