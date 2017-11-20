CBS suspends Charlie Rose over sexual harassment accusations

CBS News suspended longtime anchor Charlie Rose after eight women who worked for him accused him of unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate behavior. The accusations include accounts of Rose groping the women, walking naked in front of them, and relating an erotic dream. PBS and Bloomberg LP also announced Monday they would end distribution of Charlie Rose, the in-depth interview program the 75-year-old newsman has hosted since 1991. In addition to working as one of three anchors for CBS This Morning, Rose also contributes to the network’s newsmagazine 60 Minutes. None of the women who accused Rose worked for the three media companies but were employed by Charlie Rose Inc. The incidents they described happened between the late 1990s and 2011. In a statement to The Washington Post, which broke the story, Rose apologized for his behavior: “It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken.”