CBS head resigns after latest sexual misconduct accusations

Longtime CBS CEO Les Moonves resigned Sunday amid accusations of sexual misconduct, which he denied, calling them “untrue allegations from decades ago” and “not consistent with who I am.” CBS announced his departure just hours after The New Yorker released a report detailing a second round of charges against Moonves. The magazine suggested he was already on his way out after initial accusations came out last month.

Twelve women have now come forward, saying Moonves sexually harassed or assaulted them. They also claim he retaliated by harming their careers when they rejected his advances. Moonves acknowledged he had relationships with three of the women but said they were consensual.

CBS is pursuing an independent investigation of Moonves’ behavior led by two prominent law firms. Meanwhile, five CBS board members are leaving, and Chief Operating Officer Joseph Ianniello will serve as president and acting CEO until the board names Moonves’ replacement.

CBS said it will donate $20 million to organizations supporting the #MeToo movement and workplace equality for women. The money will be deducted from Moonves’ final severance package, to be determined after the independent investigation is complete.