Caught up in the shame game

As soon as U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, tweeted a list of names of President Donald Trump’s donors from San Antonio on Monday, Justin Herricks heard about it from his employees. Soon, he was getting angry calls and social media messages.

“[They were] saying a lot of things about the businesses I have and about myself as a person—people telling me I’m a racist person,” Herricks, the president and CEO of Precision Pipe Rentals, told me. His name was on Castro’s list with 43 others who donated the maximum amount permitted under federal law to Trump’s reelection campaign.

“Sad to see so many San Antonians as 2019 maximum donors to Donald Trump,” Castro tweeted. “Their contributions are fueling a campaign of hate that labels Hispanic immigrants as ‘invaders.’”

The Federal Election Commission reports all political contributions above a certain amount on its website. Republicans accused Castro of going a step further and trying to intimidate donors and voters. Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh tweeted that the post “is inviting harassment of these private citizens. At worst, he’s encouraging violence. … He’s listing people and their employers. This is a target list.”

Castro, whose identical twin brother Julián is running for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020, denied to MSNBC that his tweet was calling anyone to violence: “My post is actually a lament. I was saying it’s sad that many of these folks, who are prominent business owners in San Antonio, a city that is 65 percent Hispanic, are giving their money to a guy who’s running ads talking about Hispanics invading this country.”

Herricks said he called a meeting right away at one of his offices to talk with his employees about what happened. He said people responded positively. “It goes back to freedom of speech and really standing up for what you believe in,” Herricks said. “I think that everyone should come out and stand strong for what you believe in.”

James Dickey, chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, said the tweet was part of a new, disturbing trend of shaming individuals who have differing religious and political views. He compared it to the city of San Antonio’s recent banning of Chick-fil-A from its airport over the fast-food chain’s donations to religious organizations that subscribe to a Biblical definition of marriage.

“It is frankly a dangerous place when a significant subset of the population believes that political differences no longer should be handled through persuasion and debate but instead through intimidation and threats,” Dickey said.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, opened an investigation into the San Antonio City Council’s decision about Chick-fil-A. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, also a Republican, signed the “Save Chick-fil-A” bill into law July 18 to prevent state and local governments from discriminating against groups or individuals based on their membership in or donation to a religious organization. In a statement sent to WORLD, Paxton called Castro’s behavior “despicable, reckless, and downright outrageous,” adding it jeopardized the privacy and safety of his own constituents.

"However, the First Amendment generally protects the right to say despicable, reckless, and outrageous things,” Paxton said. “It will most likely be up to the voters of Rep. Castro's district to judge whether his behavior is acceptable enough.”