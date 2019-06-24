WASHINGTON—Three months ago, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., sent a Dear Colleague letter to Democrats in Congress that called out President Donald Trump for trying to propose “a fake crisis at the border.” But that was before they saw a viral photo of a Salvadoran father and daughter who drowned in each other’s arms Monday attempting to cross the Rio Grande, before they heard of children detained in squalid conditions in a Border Patrol facility near El Paso.

Now, almost no one is denying a crisis at the southern U.S. border. As the Border Patrol finds itself stretched past its limit, congressional Democrats and Republicans continue to tussle over policy packages, leaving those most vulnerable caught in the middle.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported earlier this month that the combined number of people detained at the southern border for illegal crossing or lack of proper admission documents at a U.S. point of entry was almost 150,000 in May. Over the previous five fiscal years, the record for that same number in a month was just under 70,000 in 2014. There have been more detentions at the border in the past four months than in the entirety of 2017.

The flood caught the Border Patrol off-guard. John Sanders, who recently announced his resignation as acting head of CBP, said the agency could handle about 4,000 migrants in holding. They’ve now been forced to hold 15,000.

Trump has been calling for Congress to increase funding for immigration enforcement for a long time. He referenced a border “crisis” on Twitter in 2014, criticizing President Barack Obama for his handling of the situation. He then made battling illegal immigration a key component of his campaign and his presidency. A stalemate between the White House and Congress over funding for border security led to the 35-day government shutdown this past winter, after which Trump declared a national emergency at the southern border.

Finally, after long debates, Congress has produced two separate bills to address the crisis. The House version, passed this week by the Democratic majority, avoids funding anything besides medical care for migrants. It does not give any additional dollars to border security or immigration courts and adds requirements for border agencies as conditions for their funding.

The Senate version, passed Wednesday with an 84-8 bipartisan vote, gives some funding to the military for border security and adds judges for immigration hearings, but the $4.6 billion package focuses almost entirely on creating better care for those migrants who are already in custody. Both the GOP-controlled Senate and the Democratic-controlled House want to fund improvements in migrant detention conditions, but the impasse over border security is holding up progress.

Meanwhile, detained migrants suffer in overcrowded, dirty facilities with no end in sight. This week, about 100 migrant children were returned to the holding facility in Clint, Texas, where a group of lawyers reported seeing more than 250 dirty, hungry, and sick kids during a recent inspection. They said they saw children as young as eight taking care of strangers’ babies, toddlers who did not have diapers, and kids who hadn’t been allowed to shower in a month.

Customs and Border Patrol transferred all children out of Clint on Monday but later moved about 100 back in. Journalists who toured the facility Wednesday said the children appeared clean and fed, eating mostly instant foods such as noodles and oatmeal.

“Not ideal, but what we had to do,” Matt Harris, the Border Patrol agent in charge of the facility, said about adapting the kitchen-less site that was originally designed to hold adults for short periods.

The overrun conditions in Clint are consistent with reports from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) about another processing center in El Paso. In May, the DHS Office of the Inspector General, reported that the center, which had a maximum capacity of 125, housed 900 migrants. There are pictures of a room designed to hold 35 people at most that contained 155.

The report posed a concern that the conditions were “an immediate risk to the health and safety not just of the detainees, but also DHS agents and officers.”