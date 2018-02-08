Catholic diocese names accused sex abusers
by Kiley Crossland
Posted 8/02/18, 01:24 pm
A Pennsylvania Catholic Church diocese on Wednesday named 71 priests and other members of the church accused of child sex abuse. Harrisburg Bishop Ronald Gainer held church leadership responsible for failing to adequately respond to accusations over the years. The diocese said it would strip the names of the bishops who led the church for the past 70 years from all church properties.
The announcement came amid a state investigation into clergy sex abuse in six Pennsylvania dioceses. The Harrisburg diocese is the second to publicly release its own findings on abuse ahead of a pending grand jury report. The report has been held up by challenges from priests and former priests, but the state Supreme Court last week said a version with some names blacked out can be released as soon as next week.
The court said it identified more than 300 “predator priests” in the six diocese. The Harrisburg list includes 37 priests, as well as deacons, seminarians, clergy members from other dioceses, and people from religious communities accused of abuse dating back to 1947.
Kiley Crossland
Kiley is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on marriage, family, and sexuality.
Comments
phillipWPosted: Thu, 08/02/2018 02:48 pm
The entire Catholic Church needs a serious house cleaning. The hypocrisy of being the church of God, and essentially having the entire leadership being homosexuals and pedophiles is beyond disgusting. I honestly don't know how any single person could stand to continue attending a Catholic Church, when you consider that this entire scandal encompasses the entire church worldwide. It's not just contained in Pennsylvania, or any other single state or region. This is a worldwide scandal. If they did this right, they would fire every single Bishop and Cardinal, and reinterview every priests from every church, and find out who the perpetrators of such horrendous crimes are. And I would assume that every priests, bishop and cardinal is guilty, until they can prove their innocence. Leave no stone unturned.
GMRPosted: Thu, 08/02/2018 04:14 pm
I wonder whether the Scripture from 1 Timothy 4:1-5 is applicable here? "The Spirit clearly says that in later times some will abandon the faith and follow deceiving spirits and things taught by deceiving spirits and things taught by demons. Such teachings come through hypocritical liars, whose consciences have been seared as with a hot iron. THEY FORBID PEOPLE TO MARRY AND ORDER THEM TO ABSTAIN FROM CERTAIN FOODS, WHICH GOD CREATED TO BE RECEIVED WITH THANKSGIVING BY THOSE WHO BELIEVE AND WHO KNOW THE TRUTH. For everything God created is good, and nothing is to be rejected if it is received with thanksgiving, because it is consecrated by the word of God and prayer." It would appear to me that this kind of activity has no part of Christ nor the power of the Holy Spirit applied at the time of temptation.
Also 1 Timothy 1-13 has clear standards for Church leaders.
Again, 11 Peter 2 speaks of leaders gone astray and states: "Many will follow their shameful ways and will bring the way of truth into disrepute."
Lastly, Jude, verses 17-19 warns, "But, dear friends, remember what the apostles of our Lord Jesus Christ foretold. They said to you, 'In the last times there will be scoffers who will follow their own ungodly desires.' These are the men who divide you, who follow mere natural instincts and do not have the Spirit."
Let's get back to reading, studying and following the teachings of the Bible.