Carson unveils plan to rehab HUD

U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson unveiled a plan last week to address some of the most critical problems with the federal government’s rent assistance program. Carson said the reforms would simplify the process for receiving aid, encourage recipients to become less dependent on welfare, and save taxpayers money. But the plan also has raised fears that rents could triple for the poorest beneficiaries of the program.

In a statement announcing the plan, Carson described as broken the system now used for calculating HUD-assisted households’ rent contributions. Tenants must “surrender vast amounts of personal information each year” with some families getting charged “wildly different rents” when compared to others with similar income, he said. He added that landlords and public housing authorities spend hours determining payments with a set of “byzantine rent rules for tenant income calculations.”

The Making Affordable Housing Work Act would simplify the rent payment structure and require families to verify their income every three years instead of annually. Carson said the change would “encourage increased earned income without adversely impacting a household’s rent for up to three years.”

The program now requires families to pay 30 percent of their household income down to a $50 minimum. The proposed changes would set rent at the higher of 35 percent of the family’s income or 35 percent of what a minimum wage worker would earn on a 15-hours-a-week job, which is currently about $150. The plan would exempt from many of the changes the elderly and disabled, along with anyone who could face eviction once the new rules go into effect.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities said the change would hammer single mothers who pay the $50 minimum per month by tripling their rent. It also warned nearly 1 million children could face homelessness. When The Washington Post asked HUD about that analysis, a spokesman pointed out the exemptions in the law. The CBPP claims that such exemptions are rarely used because many families don’t know they exist and can’t take advantage of them if they don’t apply for them.

Besides the reform of rental payments, Carson said the plan would “shift from the Public Housing funding platform to Housing Vouchers and Project-Based Rental Assistance.” Supporters of vouchers and the PBRA say they encourage more private investment in housing, which is badly needed in aging public housing across the nation.

The Housing Authority of the City of Charleston, S.C., oversees about 1,400 public housing units. Under the voucher system there, a tenant pays a portion of the rent directly to the landlord, and the Housing Choice Voucher Office pays the landlord the difference.

In an additional bid to save federal money and trim ineffective programs, the HUD reforms would cut the Community Development Block Grant program, which is rife with documented wastefulness, saving taxpayers $3 billion annually. The CDBG has cost $150 billion since its inception in 1974. Carson’s plan focuses on community EnVision centers, like the one that opened in Detroit in December, which promote self-sufficiency through economic empowerment, educational advancement, health and wellness, and character and leadership.