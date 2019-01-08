Caring for children after immigration raids

A large-scale immigration raid on seven food processing plants in Mississippi last week sparked concerns about the welfare of the children of the 680 adults arrested. The raid took place on Wednesday, the first day of school, and reports circulated that children were coming home to find their parents gone. I called sources on the ground in Mississippi to find out what happened and who is taking care of the affected children.

The day after the raids, The Clarion-Ledger in Jackson, Miss., reported that Tony McGee, superintendent of a local school district, said he knew of six families that had a parent caught up in the raids. McGee said the district instructed bus drivers to take children back to school if they did not see a parent or guardian at home.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox told me the agency expedited the processing of adults who said they had children. He also said the agency coordinated through school liaison officers in Mississippi to identify the parents and children affected.

ICE did not inform the state Department of Child Protection Services of the raids in advance, but afterward, CPS prepared to receive more children, contacting foster homes to see how many beds were available. CPS Communications Director Lea Anne Brandon told me her office was “providing translators and counselor support to local churches in the affected area, which have set up emergency response centers.” Brandon added that CPS is also preparing for the long-term effects that could follow the deportation of the parents.

A statement released Thursday from the U.S. Department of Justice said ICE agents provided cellphones for parents to arrange child care and released 30 detainees right away so they could care for their children. Authorities said they had released 300 adults, 270 after processing and 30 on humanitarian grounds.

All of the children were back with their parents by 10 p.m. Wednesday, Reggie Williams, director of missions for the Scott County Baptist Association, told me. Williams said after the raids, many of the parents are wearing ankle monitors and are no longer able to work, so his organization is collecting donations to help the affected families.