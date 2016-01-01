Car bomb strikes Kabul

An explosion killed 12 people and injured 20 others in Afghanistan during rush hour on Wednesday. The blast from a car bomb hit a Canadian private security company’s convoy in Kabul, the capital city.

Who is behind the attack? No group has yet claimed responsibility, but Islamic State (ISIS) and the Taliban remain active in the country. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Wednesday that the country would release three top Taliban prisoners in exchange for an American and an Australian hostage, both kidnapped in 2016. The same day, the Afghan electoral commission postponed the release of preliminary results from the September presidential vote for a second time.

