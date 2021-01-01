Captors free Nigerian students taken two weeks ago

The local governor said a joint effort by security, traditional leaders, and stakeholders helped secure the release of 38 pupils, staff, and relatives abducted from the Government Science College Kagara. They will receive medical care for a few days before reuniting with their families, Niger state Gov. Abubakar Sani Bello said.

Who kidnapped them? No ideologically motivated terror groups have claimed responsibility. In nearby Zamfara state, several armed groups, described by the government as bandits, are known to kidnap for money and to push for the release of their members from jail. Gunmen in Zamfara abducted 317 girls from a different boarding school this week.

Dig deeper: Read Onize Ohikere’s report in World Tour about Leah Sharibu, a Christian whom Islamic terrorists kidnapped from a Nigerian school three years ago.