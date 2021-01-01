Capitol police warn of ongoing threats

Lawmakers once again grilled law enforcement officials Thursday about the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman pushed back against suggestions that Capitol police failed to prepare adequately. Many lawmakers agreed that Capitol law enforcement should not shoulder all of the blame. But members maintained police should have been more prepared than they were.

Could it happen again? Pittman said ongoing security concerns justify measures such as fencing around the Capitol building. “We know that members of the militia groups that were present on Jan. 6 have stated their desire that they want to blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible, with a direct nexus to the State of the Union.” President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address has yet to be scheduled, but will likely not come until after Congress passes its next pandemic relief package.

