Capitals bring home long-awaited Stanley Cup

The NHL’s Washington Capitals claimed their first Stanley Cup title Thursday night with a 4-3 win in Game 5 over the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas. Lars Eller scored the winning goal with 7:37 left to play. Washington has waited for this win since its debut as an expansion team in 1974, and the nation’s capital hasn’t had a professional sports championship since the NFL’s Redskins won the Super Bowl in 1992. Washington’s Alex Ovechkin was named the playoff’s most valuable player, scoring a franchise-record 15 goals. “We did it,” the 13-year veteran left winger said. “That’s all that matters. Look at the smiles on my teammates. This is something you’ll never forget. This moment, I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”