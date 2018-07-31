Capitalizing on classical education

The Association of Classical Christian Schools has seen a 20 percent increase over four years in the number of campuses using a classical curriculum. During the last 10 years, the number of students attending ACCS member schools has grown 30 percent. Homeschoolers have also flocked to the classical movement, as have university-model Christian schools. And big charter networks, like Arizona-based Great Hearts, are even bringing classical education to the secular public school environment.

David Goodwin, president of ACCS, describes the classical movement as “plowing a whole new category of education.” But that’s created some challenges for classical school graduates transitioning into a more traditionally structured learning environment—especially when they go to take a college entrance exam.

Both the ACT and SAT are designed to measure what students have learned in traditional public school classrooms. When the College Board announced plans in 2015 to revamp the SAT to more closely align with Common Core standards, parents of classically educated students, especially homeschoolers, started looking for an alternative.

Jeremy Tate, who at the time ran an SAT prep company, sympathized.

“You can imagine as a homeschool parent, if you’ve immersed your son or daughter in a classical curriculum for 15 years and then the test that they’re going to take—the ultimate high stakes test—is totally disconnected from their academic formation, that would inherently be problematic,” he told me.

Tate now runs CLT, a company offering an alternative college entrance exam geared toward classically educated students. The CLT is designed to test aptitude, not just the acquisition of a certain set of facts.

“Our hope with the CLT is not only to offer a better standard to put kids in front of really, really good rich content, but also to have a test that can help to refocus curriculum on the humanities,” Tate said.

During the 2017-18 school year, 10,000 students took the test. Next year, Tate expects 35,000 to sit for the CLT. Many of those will take it as part of a high school assessment process, but they can also submit it to any of the 117 universities that now accept the test as an alternative to the SAT or ACT.

Administrators at Cedarville University, in west-central Ohio, agreed to accept the test after hearing about it from homeschool parents. They quickly realized the test offered a completely different perspective than the traditional assessments.

“I think that what really attracted us to the CLT was that we felt that it actually tested a person much more holistically than the ACT or the SAT,” said Matt Dearden, director of undergraduate admissions at Cedarville. “And it at once both broadens student engagement with the test-taking process, but also focuses their attention on subjects, issues, methods, whatever you want to call it, that really matter.”

Only a handful of prospective Cedarville students have submitted CLT scores so far, but Dearden expects that number to grow, based on the number of applicants with a classical education.

Dearden called it a global trend.

“You can‘t point to just one religious group where it’s popular or one denomination or even one kind of thought model,” he said. “But it is coming from so many different places. And so I think CLT is trying to capitalize on that and colleges are certainly trying to capitalize on that.”