Candidates tussle over virtual debate

President Donald Trump urged the Commission on Presidential Debates to postpone his next meetup with challenger Joe Biden rather than host it remotely. “I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate,” Trump said Thursday on Fox news. He wants to move the scheduled debate from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22 with the final debate on Oct. 29, only five days before the election. Biden’s campaign rejected that offer and wanted to hold just one more debate on Oct. 22. “[Trump] changes his mind every second,” Biden said Thursday.

Why did the commission make the change? It said the move was “to protect the health and safety of all involved with the second presidential debate.” Trump tested positive for COVID-19 six days before the announcement. His doctor said he no longer has any symptoms.

