Candidates race across Rust Belt before election

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden expect Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes to play a pivotal role in Tuesday’s election. Biden focused almost exclusively on the state on Monday, attending three events ending with a drive-in rally at Pittsburgh before making a quick stop in Cleveland. By the end of Monday, Trump attended five rallies in four states: two in Michigan and one each in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Wisconsin. The president has maintained a breakneck pace, covering 14 rallies in three days this past weekend.

What about Election Day? Trump has not announced any events for Tuesday. Biden will visit Philadelphia and his one-time home of Scranton, Pa., before returning to Wilmington, Del. Vice presidential candidates Mike Pence and Kamala Harris are also rallying in swing states.

